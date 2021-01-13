Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,070 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.90. 175,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $345.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

