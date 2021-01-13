Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $503.50. 36,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,783. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.61 and a 200 day moving average of $441.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

