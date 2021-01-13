Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several brokerages have commented on TCNGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

TCNGF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

