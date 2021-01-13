Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Main First Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF remained flat at $$2.88 during midday trading on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.