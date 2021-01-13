Fruth Investment Management Purchases 1,490 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

