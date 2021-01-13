Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.