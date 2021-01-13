Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. 1,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,804. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

