Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $34.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.49 billion to $35.40 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $34.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $127.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.09 billion to $129.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $132.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.70 billion to $136.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 695,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. The company has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

