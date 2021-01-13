Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $157.64. 260,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.