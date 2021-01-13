Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

SFST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $294.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

