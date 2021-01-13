Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $210.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307,568. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $211.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

