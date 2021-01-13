Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.79. Approximately 386,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 645,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.02.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

