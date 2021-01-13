Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.77. 104,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 137,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FOF)
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
