Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.77. 104,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 137,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

