Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Shares Down 0.8%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 275,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 385,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

