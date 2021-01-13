Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Increases By 108.3%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several research firms recently commented on SMCAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.
Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 38,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. SMC has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $33.09.
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.
