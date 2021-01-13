Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Increases By 108.3%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 38,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. SMC has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SMC had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

