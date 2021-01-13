TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Update

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TheMaven stock remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. TheMaven has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

