TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Update

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TheMaven stock remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. TheMaven has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12.
TheMaven Company Profile
