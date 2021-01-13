iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,300 shares, an increase of 697.4% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,378. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50.

