Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 550,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LKCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,660. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65.
About Luokung Technology
Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.