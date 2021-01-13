Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 550,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LKCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,660. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

