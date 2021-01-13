Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.23

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.23 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 22301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -291.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Insiders sold 72,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.