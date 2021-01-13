Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Decreases By 79.2%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRJC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 4,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.49. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

