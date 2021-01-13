Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.24

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 201381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.
UMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.
The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.
