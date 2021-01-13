Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.24

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 201381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

UMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogent Biosciences stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cogent Biosciences worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.

