IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $315 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The financial services provider reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 353.97%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

