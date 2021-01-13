Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPMTF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 957,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,782. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

