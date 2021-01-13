Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPMTF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 957,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,782. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Spearmint Resources
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.