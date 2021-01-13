Pinnacle Bank Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 13,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

