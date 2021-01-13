LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 6.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.47. 88,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,812. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $142.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

