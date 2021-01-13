Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.39. 72,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

