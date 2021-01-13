Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NMCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 5,930 shares of the stock traded hands.

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $89,337.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

