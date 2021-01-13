Pinnacle Bank Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.10. 192,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

