LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,124,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 93,330 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.47. 88,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $142.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

