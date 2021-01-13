Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,426,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.53. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.14 and a 200 day moving average of $254.81. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $325.36.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.