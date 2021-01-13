Pinnacle Bank Sells 300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Bank cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 1,772,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,417,832. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

