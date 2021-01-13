Pinnacle Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,028 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

