Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $623.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

