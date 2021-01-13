OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 82,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

