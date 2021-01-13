OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $2.61 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,581,000 after purchasing an additional 626,697 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. 251,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

