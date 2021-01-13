Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 549 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 187,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

