Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. 545,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,683,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

