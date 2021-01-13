Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

GOOGL traded up $9.40 on Wednesday, hitting $1,746.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,765.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,607.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

