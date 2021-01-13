Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $444.15. 103,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,283. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $446.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.