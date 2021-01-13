Livenodes Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00272209 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004147 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 382.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Livenodes