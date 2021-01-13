MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $87,511.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00110147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062724 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00059823 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

