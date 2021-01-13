Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 62,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.