$14.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report sales of $14.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.10 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $62.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million.

SONM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of SONM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 96,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

