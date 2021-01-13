Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post $83.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Livent posted sales of $78.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $289.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $297.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $359.30 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $397.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Livent stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 91,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,499. Livent has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

