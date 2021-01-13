Fruth Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.40. 66,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $159.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

