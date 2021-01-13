Fruth Investment Management Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIT traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.25 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

