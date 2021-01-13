Fruth Investment Management Lowers Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. 7,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,879. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

