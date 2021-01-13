Fruth Investment Management Sells 650 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

PSX stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,118. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

