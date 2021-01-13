Pinnacle Bank Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.73. The stock had a trading volume of 537,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,624,577. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.