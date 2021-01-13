Fruth Investment Management Sells 700 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,732,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. 33,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

